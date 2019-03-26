|
|
|
HOEDL, Adolf Alfred The relatives and friends of the late Adolf HOEDL are respectfully advised that he passed away peacefully at the Laura Johnson Home on Friday, 8th March 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly beloved father of Karoline, Maria, Ann and John. Loved son of Maria. Loving father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and uncle of his extended family. In accordance with Adolf's wishes a private cremation has been conducted. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 26, 2019
