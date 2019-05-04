Home
ISO-AHO, Annikki Kaarina Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Mount Isa Hospital on Tuesday, 30th April 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly beloved wife of Lauri. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Darlene and Harry & Suzanne. Loving grandma of Kai & Jordan and Saara. Loved member of her family in Finland. The relatives and friends of the late Annikki ISO-AHO are respectfully invited to attend her funeral which will be held at St Paul's Lutheran Church, Marian Street with a service commencing at 10.00am on Tuesday, 7th May 2019, followed by private cremation. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA



Published in The North West Star on May 4, 2019
