|
|
SLANN, Anthony 'Tony' The relatives and friends of the late Tony SLANN are respectfully advised that he passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Mount Isa Hospital on Tuesday, 12th March 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly beloved husband of Alta. Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, cousin and uncle of his extended family. In accordance with Tony's wishes a private cremation will be conducted. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 16, 2019