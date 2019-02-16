|
Cheryl Elizabeth KEY Late of Townsville and formerly of Mt Isa. Cheryl passed away on Saturday 9th February, 2019 at the Townsville Hospital with her loving Family by her side. Cheryl was the cherished and loving Wife of Darren, and much loved and adored Mother and Nanna Cheryl. As per Cheryl's wishes a private Family Service was held at Morleys Courtyard Chapel on Friday 15th February, 2019. Cheryl will be sadly missed by all who loved and cared for her. MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA Townsville - Ph (07) 4779 4744
Published in The North West Star on Feb. 16, 2019