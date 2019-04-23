|
|
|
CONNOR, Dorothy May (Dolly) Late of Palm Lodge New Farm, formerly of Warner, Albany Creek and Wynnum Passed away on 15th April 2019 Aged 87 years Beloved wife of John (Solicitor)(deceased), Loving mother of John, Mary Jane, Daniel, Ruth, Matthew, Carmel, Paul, Christopher, Kate (deceased) and Monica. Loving sister and aunt. Nana to grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends of Dorothy are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at All Saints Catholic Church, 4 Faheys Road East, Albany Creek on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 10.00am followed by morning tea to share memories. HOLY CROSS FUNERALS Ph: (07) 3293 0555 www.holycrossfunerals.com
Published in The North West Star on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More