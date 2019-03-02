|
CLAIR, Douglas Keith â€˜DC'
Passed away peacefully at Normanton on Monday, 18th February 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly beloved husband of Christine (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Kim & Wayne, Douglas and Trevor & Tanya. Loving grandfather, great grandfather brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and uncle of his extended family. The relatives and friends of the late Douglas CLAIR are respectfully invited to attend his funeral which will move from the St James the Great Anglican Church, Railway Avenue after a service commencing at 10.00am on Thursday, 7th March 2019, followed by interment at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery.
