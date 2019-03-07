|
WALKER, Flora Macdonald Passed away at home on Sunday, 24th February 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly beloved wife of William. Loving sister, sister-in-law, cousin and aunt of her extended family in Scotland. The relatives and friends of the late Flora WALKER are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service which will be held at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Stanley Street commencing at 10.00am on Friday, 8th March 2019. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 7, 2019
