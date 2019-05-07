|
BURKE, Francis Stephen (Frank) Passed away peacefully at the Laura Johnson Home on Wednesday, 1st May 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly beloved husband of Olive (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Frank & Enid, Joy & Telly (both dec), Kenny & Lynette, Clifford (dec), Gordon & Wendy, Ilsa & Duncan, Jenny & Shaun and Steven & Sarah. Loved member of the extended Reid, Sullivan, Egan, Duncan, Moulds, Sarmardin, Boota, Busch and King families. The relatives and friends of the late Frank BURKE are respectfully invited to attend his funeral which will move from the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Stanley Street after a service commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 10th May 2019, followed by interment at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on May 7, 2019
