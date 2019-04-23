Home
Francis Colin "Frank" KOITKA

Notice

Francis Colin "Frank" KOITKA Notice
KOITKA, Francis Colin 'Frank' Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Adelaide on Sunday, 14th April 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pat (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Tim (dec), Andy (dec), Frances & Norm, Bill & Gen and Jackie & Mike. Loving grandfather, great grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle of his extended family. The relatives and friends of the late Frank KOITKA are respectfully invited to attend his funeral which will be held graveside at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery with a service commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday, 30th April 2019 CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA



Published in The North West Star on Apr. 23, 2019
