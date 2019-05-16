|
|
|
SCOTT, Gregory â€˜Greg'
Late of Buffalo Plains and Glen Isla Stations.
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Cloncurry Hospital on Thursday,
9 th May 2019, aged 92 years. Absolutely adoring husband of Betty Scott (dec). Much
loved father and father-in-law of Bob Scott and Sally & Lindsay Allan. Loving
grandfather of Robert, John, Ruth, Wendy & William and great grandfather of Jayde,
Kody, George, Rosie, Vera, Kate and Nina. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of
Marjorie & Geo. The relatives and friends of the late Greg SCOTT are respectfully
invited to attend his funeral which will move from the Cloncurry Uniting Church,
Meldrum Street, after a service commencing at 11.00am TODAY, Thursday, 16 th May
2019, followed by interment at the Cloncurry Lawn Cemetery. Family kindly request
donations to the Cancer Council Qld in lieu of flowers please.
CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS
Phone 07 4743 2166
Member of the AFDA.
Published in The North West Star on May 16, 2019
Read More