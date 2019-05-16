Home
Gregory "Greg" SCOTT

Notice

Gregory "Greg" SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Gregory â€˜Greg'

Late of Buffalo Plains and Glen Isla Stations.

Passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Cloncurry Hospital on Thursday,

9 th May 2019, aged 92 years. Absolutely adoring husband of Betty Scott (dec). Much

loved father and father-in-law of Bob Scott and Sally & Lindsay Allan. Loving

grandfather of Robert, John, Ruth, Wendy & William and great grandfather of Jayde,

Kody, George, Rosie, Vera, Kate and Nina. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of

Marjorie & Geo. The relatives and friends of the late Greg SCOTT are respectfully

invited to attend his funeral which will move from the Cloncurry Uniting Church,

Meldrum Street, after a service commencing at 11.00am TODAY, Thursday, 16 th May

2019, followed by interment at the Cloncurry Lawn Cemetery. Family kindly request

donations to the Cancer Council Qld in lieu of flowers please.

CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS

Phone 07 4743 2166

Member of the AFDA.
Published in The North West Star on May 16, 2019
