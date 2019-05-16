Services Centenary Park Funerals PO Box 1993 Mount Isa DC , Queensland 4825 07 4743 2166 Resources More Obituaries for Gregory SCOTT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory "Greg" SCOTT

Notice SCOTT, Gregory â€˜Greg'



Late of Buffalo Plains and Glen Isla Stations.



Passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Cloncurry Hospital on Thursday,



9 th May 2019, aged 92 years. Absolutely adoring husband of Betty Scott (dec). Much



loved father and father-in-law of Bob Scott and Sally & Lindsay Allan. Loving



grandfather of Robert, John, Ruth, Wendy & William and great grandfather of Jayde,



Kody, George, Rosie, Vera, Kate and Nina. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of



Marjorie & Geo. The relatives and friends of the late Greg SCOTT are respectfully



invited to attend his funeral which will move from the Cloncurry Uniting Church,



Meldrum Street, after a service commencing at 11.00am TODAY, Thursday, 16 th May



2019, followed by interment at the Cloncurry Lawn Cemetery. Family kindly request



donations to the Cancer Council Qld in lieu of flowers please.



CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS



Phone 07 4743 2166



Member of the AFDA. Published in The North West Star on May 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices