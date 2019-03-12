Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene CLEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Isobell "Dawn" CLEARY

In Memoriam Condolences

Irene Isobell "Dawn" CLEARY In Memoriam
Irene Isobell

"DAWN"

CLEARY

14-5-1933 TO 12-3-2017

In loving memory

from your loving husband Mal

Though your smile is gone forever,

And your hand we cannot touch,

Still we have so many memories,

Of the ones we loved so much.

Your memory is our keepsake,

With which we'll never part

God has you in his keeping,

We have you in our hearts.

Your loving children

Les, Lexie and Family

Roseann, John & Family

Brionne & Jace, Noel & Val & Family,

Greg & Ian.
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.