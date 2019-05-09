|
|
|
LANGSTON, John Richard Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Townsville on Tuesday, 23rd April 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly beloved husband of Ellen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Julie & Clint. Loving grandfather of Lachlan, Harrison, Fletcher, Darby and Millie. The relatives and friends of the late John LANGSTON are respectfully invited to attend his funeral which will be held graveside at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery with a service commencing at 10.00am on Tuesday, 14th May 2019. Family kindly request donations to Whiskey's Wish in lieu of flowers please. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on May 9, 2019
