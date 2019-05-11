|
LEON - DAVIS, Barbara Ann Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Brisbane on Thursday, 2nd May 2019, aged 68 years. The relatives and friends of the late Barbara LEON are respectfully invited to attend her funeral which will move from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barton Street after a service commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 17th May 2019, followed by interment at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the QFDA and AFDA
Published in The North West Star on May 11, 2019
