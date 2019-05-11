Home
Services
Centenary Park Funerals
PO Box 1993
Mount Isa DC, Queensland 4825
07 4743 2166
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon-Davis BARBARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon-Davis BARBARA

Notice

Leon-Davis BARBARA Notice
LEON - DAVIS, Barbara Ann Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Brisbane on Thursday, 2nd May 2019, aged 68 years. The relatives and friends of the late Barbara LEON are respectfully invited to attend her funeral which will move from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barton Street after a service commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 17th May 2019, followed by interment at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the QFDA and AFDA



logo
Published in The North West Star on May 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.