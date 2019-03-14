|
MURRAY The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Marlene Murray are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be conducted entirely at the Riverland Funeral Chapel, 231 21st Renmark on Saturday March 16 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation at the Riverland Crematorium. In lieu of flowers if desired, a donation to RSB Guide Dogs Service in Marlene's memory would be appreciated. Donations may be made at the service.
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 14, 2019
