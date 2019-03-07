|
|
|
SHIBERRAS, Nina Passed away peacefully at the Mount Isa Hospital on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of Albert (dec). Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, cousin and aunt of her extended family. The relatives and friends of the late Nina SHIBERRAS are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service which will be held at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Stanley Street commencing at 3.00pm on Friday, 8th March 2019. Nina will be laid to rest with family at Innisfail. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the QFDA and AFDA
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More