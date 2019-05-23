|
|
|
JANSEN, Patty Heather Formerly of Mount Isa Passed away peacefully at The Homestead Allora on Sunday, 19 th May 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of Raymond (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather & Robert Atkinson, Robyn & Ross Peatling, Raymond & Kay Jansen, Arthur Jansen (dec) and Robert & Leanne Jansen. Loving grandmother of David, Cameron, John, Amy, Warwick, Richard, Nicole and Andrew and their partners and great-grandmother of their extended families. The relatives and friends of the late Patty JANSEN are respectfully invited to attend her funeral which will move from the St Andrew's Uniting Church, Barkly Highway, after a service commencing at 10.00am Tuesday, 28 th May 2019,followed by interment at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on May 23, 2019
Read More