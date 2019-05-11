Home
Services
Morleys Funeral Home
Cnr Hugh St & Martinez Avenue
Townsville, Queensland 4810
(07) 4779 4744
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Schneekloth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter "Peter" Schneekloth


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter "Peter" Schneekloth Notice
Schneekloth

Peter James

Celebrating the Life of 

Peter James Schneekloth

Tuesday, 14th May 2019 at 3:30pm

Uniting Church, King St, Cloncurry

We will be gathering to share our favourite memories of our mate, Peter.

Join us afterwards for refreshments by the Cloncurry CWA at Charlotte Scott House, Scarr St.

'Come and have a tinnie of Powers for Peter'

Morleys Funeral Service

Michael at Morleys, Townsville (see ad for service in Townsville Bulletin, 30th April 2019)
Published in The North West Star on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.