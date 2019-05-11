|
|
Schneekloth
Peter James
Celebrating the Life of
Peter James Schneekloth
Tuesday, 14th May 2019 at 3:30pm
Uniting Church, King St, Cloncurry
We will be gathering to share our favourite memories of our mate, Peter.
Join us afterwards for refreshments by the Cloncurry CWA at Charlotte Scott House, Scarr St.
'Come and have a tinnie of Powers for Peter'
Morleys Funeral Service
Michael at Morleys, Townsville (see ad for service in Townsville Bulletin, 30th April 2019)
Published in The North West Star on May 11, 2019