JAMESON, Rodger George Passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Mount Isa Hospital on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly beloved husband of Minda. The relatives and friends of the late Rodger JAMESON are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service which will be held at the Mount Isa Baptist Church, Isa Street, commencing at 10.30am on Friday, 31st May 2019. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on May 28, 2019
