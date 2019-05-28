Home
Services
Centenary Park Funerals
PO Box 1993
Mount Isa DC, Queensland 4825
07 4743 2166
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger JAMESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger George JAMESON

Notice

Rodger George JAMESON Notice
JAMESON, Rodger George Passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Mount Isa Hospital on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly beloved husband of Minda. The relatives and friends of the late Rodger JAMESON are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service which will be held at the Mount Isa Baptist Church, Isa Street, commencing at 10.30am on Friday, 31st May 2019. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA



logo
Published in The North West Star on May 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.