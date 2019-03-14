|
HILL, Russell Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Townsville on Sunday, 17th February 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly beloved ex partner of Valerie. Much loved father of Joyce, Alfred, Russell, Jacqueline, Katherine, Ainslie, Anthony (dec), Shannen and Navada (dec). Loving father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, nephew and uncle of his extended family. The relatives and friends of the late Russell HILL are respectfully invited to attend his funeral which will move from the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Stanley Street after a service commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 15th March 2019, followed by interment at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 14, 2019
