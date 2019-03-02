|
|
Thomas Joseph Andy 'Tom' GOODWIN Late of Argyle Village, Bundaberg and formerly of Mt Isa. Passed away on February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Thea. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Rodney & Lyn Goodwin, Colleen & Jack Jones. Loving grandfather of Kristina & Troy Burgess, Matthew Goodwin, Maddison & Cody, Ethan Jones and great-grandfather of Athena. Loved brother & brother-in-law of his respective families. "Gone Fishing" A private service for Tom was held at the chapel of "Branyan Gardens" (Bundaberg Crematorium). Condolences www.brownsfunerals.com.au F.C. Brown & Co 4151 3357
Published in The North West Star on Mar. 2, 2019