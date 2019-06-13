|
TIPPING, Vicki Ann Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Mount Isa Hospital on Sunday, 9th June 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly beloved wife of George. Much loved Ma of Karen & Midge. Dearly loved Ma of Selina & Ryan and Amanda & Lincoln. Loving Ma of Ellie, Jackson, Brody and Chayton. The relatives and friends of the late Vicki TIPPING are respectfully invited to attend her funeral which will be held graveside at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery with a service commencing at 3.00pm on Friday, 14th June 2019. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on June 13, 2019
