|
|
|
MARTINEZ, Carmen Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Mount Isa Hospital on Thursday, 27th June 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved wife of Onofre. Much loved mother of Telma and Rob. Loved sister of Celia (dec), Felicidad (dec) and Mari Flor. Beloved aunt and great aunt of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Carmen MARTINEZ are respectfully invited to attend her funeral which will be held at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Stanley Street with a service commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 5th July 2019, followed by private cremation. Family kindly request donations to the Leukaemia Foundation in lieu of flowers please. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019