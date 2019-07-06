|
|
You were a gift sent straight from
Heaven,
Given to us from God above...
We didn't know how much you would
teach us
About the meaning of true love...
For true love sometimes means letting go
Of someone precious and dear
That is what we were forced to do
Although we wanted to keep you here
However, this is quite a selfi sh wish,
One we know we should ignore...
But Michael, we truly do believe
That God must have needed you more....
Perhaps to be an Angel now,
Full of wisdom and love...
Watching over those of us who love you
From the shining stars above
We miss you more than you can know
You will never be replaced....
In our hearts and memories forever,
Will be your sweet and innocent
sleeping face
Love Mum, Dad, Wendy, Zane, Isaac, Clay and Corbin.
Published in The North West Star on July 6, 2019