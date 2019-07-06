You were a gift sent straight from



Heaven,



Given to us from God above...



We didn't know how much you would



teach us



About the meaning of true love...



For true love sometimes means letting go



Of someone precious and dear



That is what we were forced to do



Although we wanted to keep you here



However, this is quite a selfi sh wish,



One we know we should ignore...



But Michael, we truly do believe



That God must have needed you more....



Perhaps to be an Angel now,



Full of wisdom and love...



Watching over those of us who love you



From the shining stars above



We miss you more than you can know



You will never be replaced....



In our hearts and memories forever,



Will be your sweet and innocent



sleeping face



Love Mum, Dad, Wendy, Zane, Isaac, Clay and Corbin. Published in The North West Star on July 6, 2019