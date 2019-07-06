Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Clyde KERR

Add a Memory
Michael Clyde KERR In Memoriam
You were a gift sent straight from

Heaven,

Given to us from God above...

We didn't know how much you would

teach us

About the meaning of true love...

For true love sometimes means letting go

Of someone precious and dear

That is what we were forced to do

Although we wanted to keep you here

However, this is quite a selfi sh wish,

One we know we should ignore...

But Michael, we truly do believe

That God must have needed you more....

Perhaps to be an Angel now,

Full of wisdom and love...

Watching over those of us who love you

From the shining stars above

We miss you more than you can know

You will never be replaced....

In our hearts and memories forever,

Will be your sweet and innocent

sleeping face

Love Mum, Dad, Wendy, Zane, Isaac, Clay and Corbin.
Published in The North West Star on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.