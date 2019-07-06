|
|
|
KUM SING, Norman Frederick Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Reid River on Sunday, 30th June 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly beloved husband of Patsy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Tracey & Michael. Loving granddad of Nick, Mason, Tamara, Ciara and Callum. Loved brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle and mate to many. The relatives and friends of the late Norman KUM SING are respectfully invited to attend his funeral which will move from the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Stanley Street after a service commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 12th July 2019, followed by interment at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on July 6, 2019