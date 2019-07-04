|
FYSH, Patricia Joan Passed away peacefully at the Laura Johnson Home on Sunday, 30th June 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly beloved wife of Leo (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Claire (dec) & Richard, Lyn & Bob and John (dec). Loving grandmother of Graham and Andrea and great grandmother of Hannah and Alice. The relatives and friends of the late Patricia FYSH are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service which will be held at the Mount Isa Services Bowls Club, Barkly Highway commencing at 1.00pm on Friday, 5th July 2019. CENTENARY PARK FUNERALS Phone 07 4743 2166 Members of the AFDA
Published in The North West Star on July 4, 2019