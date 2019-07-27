Home
Vernon Graham MASSO

Vernon Graham MASSO Notice
Vernon Graham "Masso" MASSO Aged 48 years Late of Cloncurry. Vernon passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th July, 2019 at the Townsville Hospital. Much loved Son and Son-in-Law of Merle Reid and Graham Masso (both deceased), Marcia and Brian Sullivan. Loving Dad of Talisa, Vernon, Cydnee, Zachary, Shyen, Emma and Georgette. Dearly loved Grandfather of Porter, Charlie and Chance. Much loved Brother, Brother-in-Law and Uncle of Leanne, Glenys, Monique and Ian and their respective families. " A GOOD FRIEND AND MATE TO MANY " All Relatives and Friends are respectfullly invited to attend MASSO'S FUNERAL SERVICE which will commence at 11.00 am FRIDAY MORNING 2nd AUGUST, 2019 at St Colman's Catholic Church, Sheaffe Street, Cloncurry. The cortege will proceed to the Cloncurry Lawn Cemetery. MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA Townsville - Ph (07) 4779 4744 In conjunction with Centenary Park Funerals (07) 4743 2166
Published in The North West Star on July 27, 2019
